Georgia employers fail to keep pace as more seek work

Georgia's jobless rate rose to 5.7% in November from 4.5% in September, according to figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor. The unemployment rate has been unusually volatile since layoffs driven by the coronavirus pandemic began in March, moving up or down by more than 1 percentage point a month in seven of the last nine months. Those are huge swings for a measure that usually moves by much less.

Georgia's labor force rose by 80,000 to an all-time high of nearly 5.2 million in November, but the number of people reporting actually having a job rose by much less, pushing the number of unemployed Georgians above 296,000.