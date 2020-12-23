Georgia elections chief: End no-excuse absentee voting

Democrats on the committee questioned the move to end no-excuse absentee voting. Rep. Rhonda Burnough, D-Riverdale, said it would disenfranchise voters “because they wouldn’t want to come out and stand in line.” Some voters waited for hours to cast ballots during the state’s June primary, which became a national embarrassment.

“I do think that some of the reasons that we’re having these committee meetings is that a lot of folks, their preferred candidate was not selected,” state Rep. Renitta Shannon, D-Decatur, said. "Trump did not win the election.”

Georgians have been able to vote absentee without an excuse since a Republican-controlled legislature approved the practice in 2005, though it was not widely used until this year after the pandemic struck.

Ryan Germany, general counsel for the secretary of state's office, said while there isn't widespread fraud in absentee voting, the results of in-person voting are easier to trust.

“I think what we want to set up from an election system is one that everyone has confidence in,” he said.

Raffensperger has previously said he supports the use of photo identification to verify absentee ballots instead of the current practice of relying on signatures. He reiterated that on Wednesday.