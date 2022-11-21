Georgia election results certified

The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state's office. The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded efforts by county election officials, which he said allowed the early certification.

“Our 2022 General Election was a tremendous success,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “Early certification reflects that success. Georgia has struck the balance between accessibility and security, and Georgia’s election administrators worked tirelessly to get the job done."