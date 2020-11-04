Georgia election official to give update on vote counting

In the metro Atlanta county of DeKalb — one of the state’s largest — officials will resume processing absentee ballots at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the county said in a statement released after midnight.

Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, also stopped counting, with plans to resume tallying absentee ballots “over the next two days,” spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said on Election Night.

The decision frustrated Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Fulton County just decided to lay up for the day. What am I supposed to do about that? It’s really frustrating,” Raffensperger told WSB-TV.

Raffensperger plans a briefing on Georgia's vote-counting efforts at 11:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.

A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta.

