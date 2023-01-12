Georgia eclipses last season's SEC win total, 58-50 over MSU

Justin Hill added 12 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 10 points and seven rebounds for Georgia. Kario Oquendo, averaging 14.1 points per game, was scoreless in 17 minutes. Bridges reached 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds in his 100th game.

Shakeel Moore scored 15 points and D.J. Jeffries had 10 points and seven boards for Mississippi State (12-4, 1-3). Tolu Smith, averaging 14.4 points per game, was scoreless in the first half before finishing with five points. Mississippi State had just 11 points through the opening 16 minutes of the game after going nearly eight minutes without scoring.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sat courtside after leading the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship on Monday.

