Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across broad region

The 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. But people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.

No significant damage or injuries were reported. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage. Every 1-point increase on the scale represents an earthquake 32 times stronger.