ajc logo
X

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across broad region

Georgia News
23 minutes ago
The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday

STILLMORE, Ga. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

The 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. But people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.

No significant damage or injuries were reported. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage. Every 1-point increase on the scale represents an earthquake 32 times stronger.

The only more powerful earthquakes in the region in recent years were a 4.4 magnitude temblor centered near Decatur, Tennessee, in December 2018 and a 4.1 magnitude quake centered near Edgefield, South Carolina in February 2014.

Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. An earthquake in Charleston, South Carolina in 1886 damaged about 2,000 buildings and killed 60 people. Modern estimates have placed its magnitude between 6.9 and 7.3.

A region of South Carolina around Columbia has experienced 31 earthquakes and aftershocks beginning Dec. 27.

Editors' Picks
Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta17h ago
Overnight 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Statesboro
1h ago
Economic indicators give conflicting signals
21h ago
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
4h ago
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
4h ago
If Hawks go big with trade, Rudy Gobert is prime target
19h ago
The Latest
Georgia spends $18.6M on new plant site after 2 big scores
35m ago
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
38m ago
Georgia city official resigns after Confederate shop reopens
1h ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. Amid accusations of physical abuse, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry, and Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
25m ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top