Georgia early voting keeps smashing records, 2 weeks to go

By 9 p.m. Saturday, more than 1.4 million voters had cast their ballots — up 149% from the first six days in 2016, a news release said.

“Georgia is a leader in election access,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”