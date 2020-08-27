Georgia drops 4 previously required high school tests

The exams still must be factored into a student’s final grade. They now count for 20%, but the state Board of Education could lower the percentage later.

The law requires the state to prepare a state report comparing how Georgia students perform versus peers nationwide. It also allows the state Department of Education to study how much local districts are testing. Many of Georgia’s 180 local districts administer their own standardized tests.

Georgia administered no standardized tests last spring after schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Woods and Kemp are asking the federal government to release Georgia from federal testing requirements again next year. No tests would mean no ratings of schools and districts and no teacher evaluations. Both depend in part on test results.

For younger students, the plan drops a fifth grade social studies test but would keep an optional eighth grade test in Georgia history. The state retained math and English/language arts tests that are federally required in grades 3-8.

The measure requires students to be tested in the last five weeks of the school year, trying to push back state testing, on the belief that the move would provide more instructional time for teachers. The law already required districts to test as late as possible.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy