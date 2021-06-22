Georgia doctor faces prison for illegal opioid prescriptions

Hours before his federal trial was set to begin, Dr. Thomas Sachy, of Gray, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of unlawful dispensation of controlled substances, the U.S. attorney's office in Macon said in a news release. Sachy, 57, faces up to eight years in prison followed by at least three years of supervised release.

Sachy admits having issued prescriptions for oxycodone and lisdexamfetamine without a legitimate medical purpose, according to court documents.