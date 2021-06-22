ajc logo
Georgia doctor faces prison for illegal opioid prescriptions

A Georgia doctor faces time in federal prison after admitting that he illegally dispensed prescription opioids

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia doctor faces time in federal prison after admitting that he illegally dispensed prescription opioids.

Hours before his federal trial was set to begin, Dr. Thomas Sachy, of Gray, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of unlawful dispensation of controlled substances, the U.S. attorney's office in Macon said in a news release. Sachy, 57, faces up to eight years in prison followed by at least three years of supervised release.

Sachy admits having issued prescriptions for oxycodone and lisdexamfetamine without a legitimate medical purpose, according to court documents.

In addition to prison time, Sachy agreed as part of his plea agreement to forfeit about $833,000 in money and property, including his medical office building. He also agreed that while he's serving his sentence, including supervised release once he's out of prison, he will not practice medical pain management, treat anyone for pain or try to have his federal license to prescribe controlled substances reinstated.

Sachy was taken into custody after entering a guilty plea, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.

