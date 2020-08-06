Georgia district to begin year online amid staff virus cases

Barrow County Schools officials announced Wednesday that the district about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta would abandon plans to have both in-person classes and distance learning when the school year begins Aug. 17, and instead have all students attend classes virtually.

“We made a very difficult decision based on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our county, as well as the concerns over being able to appropriately staff our schools.” Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael said in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday night. “If today was the first day of school, we would have been hard-pressed to have sufficient staff available to open our schools.”