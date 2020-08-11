Georgia district has quarantined more than 800 students

Fifty students, teachers and staff members in the Cherokee County School District have tested positive for the virus so far, though it’s not clear whether any of them were infected at school.

“We anticipated positive tests among students and staff could occur, which is why we put a system into place to quickly contact trace, mandate quarantines, notify parents and report cases and quarantines to the entire community,” a spokeswoman for the district, Barbara Jacoby, said in an email. “We are not hesitating to quarantine students and staff who have had possible exposure to a student or staff member who has tested positive."

The quarantines have affected 19 schools in the district. Closing a school is an option that the district will continue to consider, Jacoby said.

The district gave parents the option of sending their children to school or having them learn from home to start the year. Jacoby said about 9,600 students are learning from home.

Other Atlanta-area school districts decided to scrap in-person learning for virtual instruction after cases of COVID-19 in Georgia began spiking again.

Cherokee opened without a mask mandate for students, though staff must wear masks when they are unable to maintain social distance.

More than 80 Georgia school districts have opened or plan to open for some kind of in-person instruction by Aug. 17, according to figures kept by school reform group GeorgiaCAN.