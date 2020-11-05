Georgia district attorney-elect indicted in crash, damage

Mark Jones, who is set to take office in January as Columbus' district attorney, was charged Monday with interference with government property and first-degree criminal damage to property in connection with the damage to the city's Civic Center parking lot, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.

Separately, he was also indicted on charges of serious injury by vehicle for allegedly injuring a woman while hitting her car in November 2019, as well as driving under the influence and reckless driving for failing to stop, officials said.