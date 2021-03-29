Georgia diners could order to-go cocktails under bill

Local governments could still prohibit such sales, but they would be legal if a city or county does not act. The measure would take effect as soon as the governor signs it.

The Distilled Spirits Council, which lobbies for alcohol makers, says to-go cocktails are currently allowed in more than 30 states.

The measure is another loosening of Georgia's laws governing alcohol. In recent years, the state has permitted the sale of alcohol in stores on Sunday, allowed restaurants to sell alcohol beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, and allowed breweries and distilleries to sell limited amounts of their products directly to customers.