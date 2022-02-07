Hamburger icon
Georgia deputy jailed on multiple sex charges, fired

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A DeKalb County sheriff's deputy was arrested on felony charges including sex trafficking and cruelty to children, authorities said Monday.

News outlets reported that Derrick Gardner, 34, of Stone Mountain was being held without bond in the DeKalb jail following his arrest on Sunday, Sheriff Melody Maddox said. He had worked as a jailer until November, when he was promoted to deputy.

“Gardner’s employment has been terminated,” Maddox said in a statement.

Gardner was charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude; rape; child molestation; cruelty to children; enticing a child for indecent purposes and aggravated sexual battery. Authorities did not release any details about the charges.

Gardner was booked Sunday. Court records were not immediately available to show whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

