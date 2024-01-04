Georgia deputy is killed when struck by a police SUV during a chase

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that Minix, 31, was getting out of his patrol vehicle when he was struck by an SUV driven by a police officer from Lanett, a city in Chambers County that's just across the state line from Georgia. The crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 85.

The Lanett Police Department said several Georgia law enforcement agency vehicles were involved what it described as a high-speed chase. The department said the Alabama officer has been put on administrative leave during the investigation.

The officer, identified as Cornelius J. Robinson, was responding to assist Minix in the pursuit of a Dodge Challenger that had been reported stolen, the agency stated.

“Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” the Lanett Police Department wrote in a social media post.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the driver of the stolen car, identified as Decedric Donson, 25, of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and attempting to elude law enforcement. Alabama court records did not immediately show if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.