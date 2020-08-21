Georgia deputy charged for improperly shooting at vehicle

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said Bernard Joseph Calloway, 54, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, making false statements and violating his oath. The sheriff's office also fired Calloway.

Davis said in a news release that deputies including Calloway responded to an April 9 call of shots fired and another deputy tried to stop a departing vehicle. Calloway pulled up behind the vehicle, but the driver fled. Calloway then began shooting at the car. Davis said that violated department policy because deputies are only allowed to shoot at a moving vehicle if they're being fired upon or there is otherwise danger of death or serious injury.