Georgia deputy charged after inquiry faults use of force

Ballard removed a backpack from the vehicle, Crosby said, but one of the men tried to snatch the backpack and run, while the second man also ran. Ballard and the first suspect ended up rolling around on the ground in a fight. Ballard put his forearm on the neck of the man, Crosby said, applying enough force that the suspect passed out. Ballard pressed his knuckles down on the man's sternum to wake him up, a technique used by emergency responders to bring people back to consciousness. Crosby said Ballard handcuffed the man, helped him to his feet and then kicked the suspect's feet out from under him, knocking him back down.

“After a discussion with the (district attorney), the inappropriate force to take him into custody is where the aggravated assault came from,” Crosby wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Crosby said the suspect was examined at the Crawford County Jail but that his injuries were not life threatening, incapacitating or permanent. Crosby declined to release the man's name or what he was charged with “since he is a victim in our part of the investigation.”

Walker said Ballard had worked for the sheriff's office for nine years. He and the second deputy, who was cleared of wrongdoing by the GBI, were suspended with pay until the investigation was completed.