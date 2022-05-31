BreakingNews
BREAKING: DeKalb delays certifying election results due to prolonged recount
Georgia deputy arrested for tampering and paying for sex

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A south Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been fired after an investigation determined that he had been tampering with evidence and paying for sex

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia sheriff's deputy has been fired after an investigation determined that he had been tampering with evidence and paying for sex.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that on Friday it had arrested John Warren Degolyer, 35, of Lumber City, charging him with tampering with evidence, violating his oath of office, and pandering.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson said Degoyler has been fired. Davidson said a “series of incidents” led him to ask GBI to investigate last week. He didn't say what those incidents were, and neither Davidson nor GBI explained what Degoyler was doing to tamper with evidence.

Investigators said they don’t currently believe Degoyler was paying for sex while on duty.

Davidson declined to release further information, and jail officials wouldn't say Monday whether Degoyler was in jail in McRae-Helena. It's unclear if the former deputy has a lawyer representing him.

