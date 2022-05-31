Georgia deputy arrested for tampering and paying for sex

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that on Friday it had arrested John Warren Degolyer, 35, of Lumber City, charging him with tampering with evidence, violating his oath of office, and pandering.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson said Degoyler has been fired. Davidson said a “series of incidents” led him to ask GBI to investigate last week. He didn't say what those incidents were, and neither Davidson nor GBI explained what Degoyler was doing to tamper with evidence.