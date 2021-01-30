Georgia denies appeal from clinic to restore vaccine supply

The state says the Medical Center of Elberton can use remaining supply to give second doses to people already vaccinated. But it said it will pick up any remaining doses after that. Toomey promised to increase supply to five other providers, including the Elbert County Health Department, Elbert Memorial Hospital, a supermarket, a pharmacy, and a medical practice in Bowman.

Practice administrator Brooke McDowell said the clinic may appeal again because the first appeal did not include all the relevant information about the timing of the teacher vaccinations. She said health care workers and others who were initially part of the first wave of vaccinations had already had an opportunity to get their shots before the center began vaccinating school employees.

Elbert County Attorney Bill Daughtry said the county commission asked him to investigate, and he said the county may intervene on the center’s behalf in a second appeal. He said the center started vaccinating school employees before the guidelines were updated to make it clear that teachers were to be vaccinated later.

“It was not a defiant act. It was an act in good faith,” he said. Injections of school employees after the guidelines were amended were only to provide the follow-up doses required for full effectiveness, he said. Though the second doses violated the guidance, it would have been “a waste” not to give them and complete the inoculation process, he said.

Daughtry said no other facility in town has the capacity to inoculate at the pace that the center does, with most of them administering doses just one day a week.

State Rep. Rob Leverett, R-Elberton, issued a statement Friday saying he was concerned about the suspension “like all of my fellow Elbert Countians,” calling it “grossly unfair” and “unnecessarily harmful” to residents in and around the county. He said he was working with the governor’s office to “resolve” the situation “and not jeopardize the accessibility of the vaccine” to his community.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives remarks during a COVID-19 update press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Residents wait in line to get Coronavirus vaccines at a public health department vaccination center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Conyers, Ga. (AP Photo/Ravi Nessman) Credit: Ravi Nessman Credit: Ravi Nessman