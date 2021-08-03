Georgia COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise again

“At this rate, we’ll soon be facing capacity challenges, not only for patient beds, but also for nursing teams who care for our patients," Brown said, calling the stress on employees “disheartening.”

Dr. Stephen Thacker, associate chief medical officer at Memorial Health in Savannah, told WTOC-TV the hospital is relying on contract nurses to fill staff. He said the hospital is not yet at a "tipping point" but warns that there could be weeks more of increasing cases.

“We’re definitely bumping up to the constraints of just the number of patients that need care in the region with the number of beds that we have, you know balancing that with the amount of staffing that we have,” Thacker said.

Georgia has recorded nearly 1.2 million positive COVID-19 tests and nearly 22,000 deaths from the respiratory illness.

Douglas County became the latest public school district to announce it would require masks in all its schools. At least 25 of Georgia's 180-plus school districts have announced they will require masks for all students and employees regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. That group covers more than a third of Georgia's 1.7 million public school students.

A few schools have postponed the start of class districtwide or in individual schools because of COVID-19 exposure.

Fort Benning, as with many other federal facilities, has re-imposed mask requirements indoor when on base. The fort is also limiting attendance at graduations.