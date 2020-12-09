Georgia courts urged to reevaluate resuming jury trials

In a statement Wednesday, Melton said judges may need to reverse court on the in-person hearings if the spread of the virus prevents them from doing so safely.

Melton made the statement after signing his ninth order extending the statewide judicial emergency he first announced March 14, 2020 due to the pandemic. He signed similar orders in September, October and last month authorizing judges to resume grand jury proceedings and jury trials as long as courts followed strict public health guidelines.