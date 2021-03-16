Georgia courts may take 2 or 3 years to reduce trial backlog

“We realize the burden of having defendants waiting longer for trial while being held in jail,” Melton said. “But we need to have a system that actually determines whether people who have been charged and indicted with a crime are guilty or innocent before allowing them to walk free.”

The measure doesn’t affect a defendant’s right to petition for a speedy trial under the U.S. Constitution.

Melton last week declared that jury trials could resume as long as adequate precautions against the spread of the coronavirus are in place. Some counties have begun summoning jurors.

Melton suspended jury trials when he first declared a statewide judicial emergency nearly a year ago, on March 14, 2020. He lifted that suspension in October but reinstated it Dec. 23.

Melton is stepping down July 1. The other justices met last week and elected Presiding Justice David Nahmias as the next chief justice. A chief justice serves one four-year term leading the court.