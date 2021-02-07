Georgia court officials eye March for jury trial resumption

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton signed an order on Sunday extending for another 30 days a statewide judicial emergency that suspends the trials because of concerns about COVID-19. But the order says the surge in virus cases that led to the suspension “appears now to be declining.”

"Assuming that conditions generally continue to improve, it is anticipated that the next extension order on March 9 will authorize superior and state courts, in their discretion, to resume jury trials as local conditions allow,” the order says.