Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64

After graduating from Georgia State University, Reese worked with his family's real estate firm. He then enrolled in Mercer University's law school, going to work for state government in 1996 after receiving his law degree. He held positions with the Department of Insurance, the Subsequent Injury Trust Fund, and the State Health Planning Agency.

Reese practiced privately from 2003 to 2007, returning to state government in 2007 as general counsel of the Department of Community Health. Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed him commissioner of the department in 2010. In 2011, Deal named him commissioner of the Department of Human Services, returning him to community health commissioner in 2013.

Reese, a Lithia Springs resident, had five children and three grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.