Georgia county's first Black elections chief resigns

Watson said she was leaving this work altogether: “Because I have decided to take advantage of an alternative career, unfortunately, I will not be able to assist with the transition of a new supervisor. I pray that our office will continue to provide strong leadership and success.”

Board of Elections at-large member Mike Kaplan said Friday was a "sad day for our country and especially Macon-Bibb," as he traced Watson's troubles back to unfounded allegations of improper vote counting during the presidential election. Kaplan said workers were "followed home every night" and under round-the-clock surveillance.

“The stress and fear is too much,” Kaplan said, adding that he believes Watson "was in fear of her life.”

Herb Spangler, one of two Republican representatives on the board who also served as a poll manager decades ago, said he's shocked.

“I really, really was hoping she would stay on,” Spangler said. “She’s a very knowledgeable person. I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t know who we’re going to get to replace her. She was fair. She had a good personality. She had a calming voice. She was always professional and it’s going to be hard to find someone who will be able to fill her shoes.”

Maynard said the board will identify an interim supervisor as soon as possible, but even that effort has proven difficult.

“We had an interim in mind that we discussed last week, and that person agreed at first, but they’ve already pulled back out,” Maynard said.