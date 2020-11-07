Georgia county to rent space to host trials, grand juries

The $350,815 amount is based on the cost of 30 jury trials that last an average of five days each. But many civil disputes and criminal cases are resolved before they go to trial, Williams told commissioners at a meeting Tuesday.

The Classic Center not only has room for jury selection and other necessary spaces, but there are also other advantages such as parking, nearness to the courthouse and security, according to the committee.

Federal courts already rent space in the Classic Center for some proceedings such as bankruptcy court.

The center has been mostly empty during the pandemic, with conventions and concerts canceled nationwide, so the rental money could give the center a needed boost, Commissioner Melissa Link said.