Georgia county seeks to improve jail after deputy killed

“There is no secret that there’s been some issues with the outdated and antiquated jail locks,” Miller said at a news conference. “There is no need to wait till budget time. We’re not gonna let money get in the way of public safety.”

Davis said he has called in the Georgia Department of Corrections emergency team to conduct shakedowns and help train jailers.

Miller said he also wants to spend an additional $500,000 on maintenance issues such as mold and mildew that was criticized earlier this year when grand jurors conducted their annual jail inspection.

Davis said in February that the county needs to consider a new jail. The sheriff said the county could save money if courts and the jail were located beside each other, eliminating the need to transport inmates.

The sheriff also said the county is hiring part-time jailers to increase staff. Davis' office overall is about 100 deputies short of being fully staffed. The county earlier said it would raise pay and offer a signing bonus to new jailers.