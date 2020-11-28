Georgia county revokes bar's license after deadly shooting

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting started after a fight at the bar. A vehicle drove by the bar and shot into the crowd. Six people were shot and two people were stabbed. One woman, 22-year-old Jhacaya Mann, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said someone believed to be involved in “an altercation” outside the club either drove or rode up Cherry Street and opened fire on people standing outside.

One victim underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition, according to The Macon Telegraph. The other victims were in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds.

Many of the shots appeared to have been fired at the corner of Third Street and Cherry Street in an area that many pedestrians frequent during the day.

“It’s a truly troubling incident right in downtown,” Sheriff David Davis said. “We’re trying to figure out what was the cause of all the violence.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME