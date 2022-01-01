Georgia county looks to close polling sites, have 1 location

The closures would require rural voters in the county to drive 15 miles (24 km) or more to cast a ballot. The county has no public transportation options and no taxis, Uber or Lyft, according to the newspaper.

Bolton told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution most voters usually cast their ballots during three weeks of early voting at a Lincolnton polling site.

Former President Donald Trump handily won the mostly Republican county during the 2020 election. About 28 percent of the county's roughly 8,000 residents are Black.

The county elections board could vote on the closure plan on January 19. It comes after Georgia's Republican-controlled Legislature abolished Lincoln's previous elections board and gave a majority of appointments to the Republican County Commission. Lincoln is one of six counties where state lawmakers reorganized local elections boards, the newspaper said.