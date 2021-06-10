ajc logo
Georgia county expects to make millions from speed cameras

Georgia News | 43 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — One of Georgia’s largest counties says it expects to get $4.4 million in ticket revenue from its new speed-monitoring cameras.

Gwinnett County is projecting millions of revenue after similar cameras have generated an estimated $3 million for four cities in the county, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners this month unanimously approved a contract for Illinois-based RedSpeed USA to install the cameras at no cost in some school zones in the county just northwest of Atlanta.

Two other counties in the metro Atlanta area — Clayton and Henry — also use the company’s cameras to nab motorists for speeding.

Statewide, about 40 counties and cities — including Duluth, Lilburn, Norcross and Snellville — contract with the company.

