Georgia county enlists help in search for new police chief

Glynn County commissioners said the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives will work together to vet candidates for the police chief's job.

Glynn County police have faced harsh criticism for failing to make arrests in the February, 2020, fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man pursued and slain by a white father and son who assumed he was a burglar. They were charged two months later when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case.