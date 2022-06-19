ajc logo
X

Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse

Georgia News
44 minutes ago
A Georgia county is tossing out 264 speeding tickets after police disclosed that they were behind in testing required to ensure their speed detectors were accurate

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county is tossing out 264 speeding tickets after police disclosed that they were behind in testing required to ensure their speed detectors were accurate.

County police officers handed out the tickets for more than two months after certification of their radar and LIDAR speed-detecting equipment had lapsed March 31, The Brunswick News reported.

Police immediately notified county Solicitor General Maria Lugue, who prosecutes traffic citations, when the problem was discovered June 2, Lugue said. Officers also performed an audit to identify all speeding tickets issued during that period.

Lugue said not just speeding citations were affected. She’s also dismissing any additional charges, such as driving on a suspended license, that resulted from traffic stops that resulted from the use of any speed-detection equipment with lapsed certification.

Radar and LIDAR devices used by police must be inspected regularly to make sure they're working correctly. Devices that pass an annual inspection receive a compliance certification.

LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar, a former president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said Glynn County did the right thing by openly acknowledging the mistake once it was detected.

“Dismissing these cases does not mean the citations weren’t legitimate," Dekmar said. “It says to the community that we as a department hold themselves to a certain standard.”

Editors' Picks
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker: ‘I’ve never denied any of my kids’20h ago
Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida, 2 dead, 10 rescued
15h ago
Bulldogs edge Alabama for commitment from 5-star kicker
13h ago
Fireworks blamed for small fire on Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof
2h ago
Fireworks blamed for small fire on Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof
2h ago
Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP
2h ago
The Latest
New $16M plan proposes more modest changes for Savannah park
41m ago
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen winners crowned
46m ago
Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings
47m ago
Featured
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ONLY

Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
23h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top