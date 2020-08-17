Georgia county commissioner dies from coronavirus at 82

Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes of Savannah was 82. His wife, Yvonne Holmes, confirmed his death to news outlets. She said her husband had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since July 30.

“This is something of a reminder, and I don’t think we need this occasion to remind folks of it, of how serious the coronavirus really is,” Al Scott, chairman of the Chatham County Commission, told reporters at a news conference.