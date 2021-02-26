Georgia could strip public health powers from local boards

“We have had some trouble filling those health director positions," Department of Public Health lobbyist Megan Andrews told committee members Friday. “It’s hard to find someone who is both a great physician and a great organizational manager.”

Bethany Sherrer of the Medical Association of Georgia said her group is concerned that a chief medical officer or officers could all end up in Atlanta and not be able to react to local conditions.

“We don’t have boots-on-the-ground physicians to oversee these day-to-day operations that may affect the health of many Georgians,” she said.

In additional to choosing directors, the commissioner would also be able to redraw the lines of the current 18 health districts without local consent. Andrews told committee members it would allow the department to conclude a planned merger of the standalone Clayton County Health Department with the 11-county LaGrange district.

“The county boards are out of the business of promulgating. They’re getting out of the role of micromanaging septic tanks,” said Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, a Rome Republican who is an anesthesiologist. “Overall I think this is a much better structure to have consistency across the state and clear guidelines for everybody.”

County health department employees, who are paid with a mix of state and local funds, would become state employees. The bill, as currently written, does not alter that funding, but that could change and lawmakers are seeking a cost estimate.

