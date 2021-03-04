Georgia could make porch theft a felony; critics decry move

Some other states including Oklahoma and Texas have made a third package theft a felony. But South Carolina lawmakers recently postponed a vote on a bill that would have made porch piracy a felony requiring an automatic sentence of five years. Utah lawmakers watered down a bill, stopping short of an original proposal to create a felony.

Rep. Bonnie Rich, the Suwanee Republican sponsoring the bill, said prosecutors are reluctant to bring charges in package theft cases because theft of anything valued at less than $1,500 is a misdemeanor, even if it's something highly sensitive like a driver's license.

But opponents said the measure “overcriminalizes” what could be a low-value crime and cuts against Georgia's efforts to be less punitive. House Minority Whip William Boddie, an East Point Democrat, warned that a teen could ruin his life over the poor choice to grab one low-value package, and contrasted the law with the current theft statute, which gives a judge discretion to rule that even some expensive thefts should only be misdemeanors.

“He’s looking at one to five for possibly stealing a package of vitamins from Amazon that’s valued at $19.99," Boddie said.

Rep. Chuck Efstration, a Dacula Republican, argued that prosecutors were unlikely to charge someone for one low-value theft, but that it would ease the way to charging members of package-theft rings without having to try to prove the value of what was stolen. Efstration and other supporters say that coming up to the door of a dwelling is akin to how a burglar's break-in violates the sanctity of a home. Burglary is a felony no matter whether anything is taken.

“What we’re talking about is on your property, on your front porch, somebody entering that area where I would say there is a ripe opportunity for some kind of terrible outcome," Efstration said.

