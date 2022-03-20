Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia coroner retiring after 4 decades in office

Georgia News
46 minutes ago
A Georgia coroner is retiring after more than four decades in office

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia coroner is retiring after more than four decades in office.

Danny Galpin served as the coroner for Houston County since 1981, investigating deaths that were violent or otherwise seemed suspicious. He said he never planned on staying in the position for 41 years.

"I just decided, 'Why not run for it?'" Galpin told WMAZ-TV. "I got elected, and got elected, and got elected."

Houston County officials held a retirement party for Galpin on Thursday. Attendees included Cassie Borderieux of Life Link of Georgia. She credited Galpin with using his office to save lives by letting her organization know of potential organ donors.

“As a coroner, he has changed death into life for many people in the state of Georgia,” Borderieux said.

Houston County swore in a new coroner, JimBob Williams, last month.

Now that he's retired, Galpin said he’s planning a trip to visit family in Arkansas.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia man back at school seeking new career at age 77
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top