Georgia cops arrest 5 in drive-by that killed 8-year-old boy

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say they've arrested two teenagers and three men in their early 20s in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy.
Although authorities originally said Jermarrion Pachino Cherry was inside his house when a bullet hit him, news agencies have since reported that he and other children were in a car, waiting for an adult.
His mother, Tamica Smith, said he got on top of one child to shield her and told others to run into the house, WGXA-TV reported.
The Houston County sheriff's and district attorney's offices said on Facebook that five people were arrested on murder charges and held without bail in connection with the child's death.
They were identified as Bryce Michael Crosby, 20, of Kathleen, and four people from Warner Robins: Ricky Aubry McChargue, 21; Chase Jeffrey Watson, 20; Lenny Victor Gupton Jr., 19; and Savannah McGahee, 17. Watson's arrest was announced Saturday and the others on Friday.
It was not clear whether any had attorneys who could speak for them.
Smith said her son, one of 10 children, preferred to be called by his middle name, the TV station reported.
He was shot March 25 and died three days later.