Georgia congressmen oppose proposal to close Guard center

Biden’s 2023 proposed budget calls for shutting down the Combat Readiness Training Center at the Savannah Air National Guard Base. The center conducts air-to-air combat training missions for both reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter vowed to fight to keep the training center open. Warnock said its closure would mean a loss of roughly 100 jobs. He and Carter both noted Congress recently allocated $24 million for a new maintenance hangar at the center that's almost finished.