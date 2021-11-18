Georgia congressional plan that favors Republicans advances

Fair Districts Georgia, a nonpartisan group, has argued that an 8-6 split would most fairly represent Georgia's current political landscape, where many Democrats are tightly clustered in urban areas. That group and some others are also critical of the Republican map because none of its proposed districts are likely to be competitive among the two major parties.

Democrats and Republicans in legislatures nationwide have been using the redistricting process to try to increase their party’s edge in the narrowly divided Congress. Republicans control more of the 50 statehouses, and hope to leverage this advantage to flip the U.S. House to a GOP majority next year.

Georgia’s population rose nearly 10% to 10.7 million people over the last decade, but Census results showed the growth has been uneven, with most new residents concentrated in the Atlanta area and around Savannah. Most rural areas lost population. The congressional map needed to be adjusted so that each of the 14 districts would have roughly equal populations of about 765,000.

The GOP map also shifts the 7th District in Atlanta’s suburbs, now held by Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, toward Democrats.

Republicans’ 8-6 majority on Georgia’s current congressional map is down from 10-4 a decade ago after McBath and Bourdeaux won.

