Georgia colleges hold tuition flat for second straight year

System officials said tuition has risen an average of 0.75% annually since 2016, below the broader rate of inflation.

Cook acknowledged that many universities made painful budget cuts last year, when schools had to refund to students or forgo hundreds of millions in revenue when in-person classes were canceled. Much of that money came out of the system's $1 billion budget for auxiliary operations such as dormitories and food service.

The system then took a 10% cut in state funds, equal to $240 million. But officials said raising prices on students would be the wrong move when many families have seen their income drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Holding tuition flat for another year recognizes the financial hardships faced by many of our students and their families during the pandemic,” Cook said.

The system is in line for a $157 million boost in state funding tied mostly to enrollment growth once Gov. Brian Kemp signs the budget for the year beginning July 1. Lawmakers largely didn't restore formula funding they had cut though, besides $8 million they put back for units that don't get student revenue, such as the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.

Outgoing Chancellor Steve Wrigley said state money will be needed in the future to keep tuition low.

“State funding is critical to ensure we can continue on this track, so we are very grateful for the support that we have received,” Wrigley told regents.

Wrigley said federal money will be used to address revenue shortfalls and also on capital spending. University System of Georgia officials said earlier they would also use the money to pay $1,000 bonuses to employees, mirroring plans to pay bonuses to K-12 and state employees.

The system is spending about $8.1 billion in the year ending June 30, with $2.3 billion coming from the state. The system planned to collect $2.2 billion in tuition and academic fees this year.

