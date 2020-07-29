Georgia city's mayor arrested on theft, fraud charges

"We plan to work with authorities to address these issues and make sure that the persons responsible will be arrested and convicted,” Carswell said in the statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said his attorney, Grady Blanchard, has told him to limit his conversation about the case, as the investigation is ongoing.

WJBF-TV reported that three years ago, the Waynesboro City Council questioned Carswell's use of city dollars, including a more than $2,000 trip to Philadelphia, personal trips in a city car and personal use of a city credit card.

Carswell apologized during a council meeting in November 2017 “for the discord my intentions caused.” He said he would repay $2,601.94 to the city.