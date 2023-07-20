Georgia city's ex-police chief, two members of his family, acquitted on conspiracy, other charges

Georgia News
58 minutes ago
X
A former police chief, police officer and clerk for a small northwest Georgia city have each been acquitted of numerous charges, including racketeering

WHITE, Ga. (AP) — A former police chief, police officer and municipal clerk for a small northwest Georgia city have each been acquitted of numerous charges, including racketeering.

The city of White's former Police Chief David King, his son-in-law, Officer Black Scheff, and King's wife, Jane Richards — who served as municipal clerk and city manager — were acquitted in separate trials on charges that included conspiring to profit illegally through their positions from August 2009 to December 2017.

An indictment stated the three had a “citation scheme that involved issuing city citations and demanding high fines and fees.” They were also charged with theft by taking, theft of services and trying to destroy records to cover up evidence.

King was found not guilty on Monday after a nine-day trial. Last month, Scheff and Richards were found not guilty in separate trials.

"The indictment for racketeering read like a novella, but when it came time for proof, there was very little proof," attorney Lester Tate, who represented King, told WAGA-TV.

“What this really was, was an attempt to blame all the ills of the City of White government, including the police station and the police officers, and heap those on David King and his family,” Tate said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

State board gives school districts leeway in Milestones’ impact on grades4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC issues corrections in UGA football program story
7h ago

Higher truck weights mean added restrictions for 700-plus Georgia bridges
5h ago

Credit: TNS

UPS, Teamsters to resume contract negotiations next week
5h ago

Credit: TNS

UPS, Teamsters to resume contract negotiations next week
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia plans to cancel registrations of 191,000 inactive voters
13h ago
The Latest
Officials open investigation into workplace death of Hattiesburg teen at Mar-Jac Poultry...
46m ago
Titanic explorer with Atlanta ties honored with memorial after implosion
1h ago
More than 700 Georgia bridges can't handle heavier trucks allowed by new law, officials...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: John Kuntz / Special to the AJC

The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
6h ago
Recipe for tomato season: Tomato Galette, the simpler cousin to Tomato pie
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top