Georgia city's ex-police chief, two members of his family, acquitted on conspiracy, other charges

WHITE, Ga. (AP) — A former police chief, police officer and municipal clerk for a small northwest Georgia city have each been acquitted of numerous charges, including racketeering.

The city of White's former Police Chief David King, his son-in-law, Officer Black Scheff, and King's wife, Jane Richards — who served as municipal clerk and city manager — were acquitted in separate trials on charges that included conspiring to profit illegally through their positions from August 2009 to December 2017.

An indictment stated the three had a “citation scheme that involved issuing city citations and demanding high fines and fees.” They were also charged with theft by taking, theft of services and trying to destroy records to cover up evidence.

King was found not guilty on Monday after a nine-day trial. Last month, Scheff and Richards were found not guilty in separate trials.

"The indictment for racketeering read like a novella, but when it came time for proof, there was very little proof," attorney Lester Tate, who represented King, told WAGA-TV.

“What this really was, was an attempt to blame all the ills of the City of White government, including the police station and the police officers, and heap those on David King and his family,” Tate said.