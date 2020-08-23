Georgia city wants recognition for efforts to attract bees

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that city officials in Dawsonville about 60 miles northeast of Atlanta are supporting an effort to obtain the title, "Bee City USA." The Dawson County Women's Club is set to submit an application for the designation.

It recognizes a city's work to attract, protect and inspire appreciation of bees and other pollinators. It is an initiative of the Xerces Society, a nonprofit that aims to protect invertebrates and their habitats.