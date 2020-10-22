Georgia city to park ambulances amid fire department turmoil

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city wants to suspend its ambulance service for a year as part of a larger dispute over the management of its fire department, going back to allowing a private service to handle all ambulance duties.
Local news outlets report the Augusta Commission voted Tuesday to suspend Augusta Fire Department's three ambulances. They had gone into service as part of a 2019 legal compromise with designated provider Gold Cross after the Martinez company sued, claiming Augusta Fire Chief Chris James was improperly trying to take away Gold Cross' designation as the primary provider for Augusta-Richmond County.
Before the city ambulances can stop rolling, the city must present a plan detailing the action's impact on public safety.
A consultant's report earlier this month found high turnover rates, mandatory overtime, and staffing issues on ambulances and at fire stations. The city firefighter’s union opposed the ambulances, citing mandatory extra shifts.
“We do have to realize there is a problem somewhere, whether it be at the top or the bottom,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.
Gold Cross CEO Vince Brogdon said response will not suffer without the city ambulances.
“No, not one bit,” he said.
Brogdon couldn't answer if Gold Cross would seek a higher subsidy from the city-county if Augusta retires its ambulances. He said Gold Cross would contact the city about what happens next.