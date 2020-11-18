X

Georgia city to delay water rate increase, citing pandemic

Georgia News | 54 minutes ago
A Georgia city is delaying an increase in water rates by three months, saying residents are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city is delaying an increase in water rates by three months, saying residents are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports that the five-member board of the Columbus Water Works, which includes Mayor Skip Henderson, unanimously voted Monday to delay a 3.75% rate hike from January to April. The vote came after a majority of Columbus council members requested a postponement. The council appoints the four other members of the water works board.

Henderson said seven or eight of the council's 10 members contacted him to request a delay. Some wanted to push it off for six months.

“It had everything to do with the fact that there are, in their districts, a lot of people still struggling,” Henderson said.

When the rate increase does take effect, it would cost a residential water customer an extra $1.29 a month if they use 3,000 gallons or $2.21 a month is they use 6,000 gallons. The typical residential customer uses 3,000 gallons a month, for a total bill of $34.22.

The water works plans to increase its discount for low-income customers from $6.50 a month to $7.50 a month.

The system says it needs more money to upgrade infrastructure.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.