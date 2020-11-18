Georgia city to delay water rate increase, citing pandemic

The Ledger-Enquirer reports that the five-member board of the Columbus Water Works, which includes Mayor Skip Henderson, unanimously voted Monday to delay a 3.75% rate hike from January to April. The vote came after a majority of Columbus council members requested a postponement. The council appoints the four other members of the water works board.

Henderson said seven or eight of the council's 10 members contacted him to request a delay. Some wanted to push it off for six months.