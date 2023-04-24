Georgia city suspends 6-member police drug unit amid inquiry

Kendall said if no illegal activity is found, the matter will be returned to the department for an internal inquiry into possible violations of department policy.

Warner Robins Police Chief Roy Whitehead said he placed the six officers on paid administrative leave on April 12. Whitehead said none of the officers can do police work while prosecutors are investigating and that the police department has given prosecutors “full access.”

“We take these matters very seriously, and we will ensure that the appropriate actions will be taken as a result should the district attorney find any wrongdoing,” Whitehead said in a statement.