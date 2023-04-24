X

Georgia city suspends 6-member police drug unit amid inquiry

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A middle Georgia city has suspended its police department’s six-officer narcotics unit after the district attorney began investigating alleged misconduct

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia city has suspended its police department's six-officer narcotics unit after the district attorney began investigating alleged misconduct.

Houston County District Attorney William Kendall told local news outlets Monday that he began investigating after he was told of the unspecified allegations against Warner Robins officers on April 11, getting assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Kendall said no one has yet been charged, but he said if the investigation finds illegal activity, he will ask grand jurors to consider indictments.

“This is just like any other case for us, regardless of whether police officers are involved,” Kendall said. “If people are found to have violated laws, then we’ll hold them accountable.”

The district attorney said he could know by May whether he will seek indictments.

Kendall said if no illegal activity is found, the matter will be returned to the department for an internal inquiry into possible violations of department policy.

Warner Robins Police Chief Roy Whitehead said he placed the six officers on paid administrative leave on April 12. Whitehead said none of the officers can do police work while prosecutors are investigating and that the police department has given prosecutors “full access.”

“We take these matters very seriously, and we will ensure that the appropriate actions will be taken as a result should the district attorney find any wrongdoing,” Whitehead said in a statement.

