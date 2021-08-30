Georgia city struggling to repair hundreds of water leaks

Kevin Posinski says a water line in his yard has been leaking for two years. That leak doesn't show up in records released by the city, though Posinski says city workers came to his house after he reported it.

"They came out, checked it, said it was their problem, put up a bunch of flags, spray-painted my yard, then that’s it,” he said.

Down the street, Matthew Reis says a prolonged water leak caused settling and cracking along his driveway.

“The main thing is how long they let it leak for," Reis said. “We called in pretty regularly to let them know it was going on. It took them a long time to fix it, at least nine months.”