Georgia city starts $1.8M basin to hold back sewer spills

Valdosta built the plant, one of two that it operates, in 2016, after overflow problems at an earlier plant resulted in a December 2013 consent order that the city agreed to. But the new plant has continued to have problems. The city cites a December 2018 storm that dumped more than 11 inches of rain over several days, with wastewater flowing into the plant at 10 times its normal 3.5 million gallon daily flow.

“When the plant was built it was designed to hold four times its average capacity. When we had the major rain event back in December 2018, we realized we needed to add extra capacity,” Valdosta Utilities Director Darryl Muse said in a statement.