Georgia city seeks public help in defining its future

MILTON, Ga. (AP) — A suburb of Atlanta is seeking help from residents in defining its future.
The City of Milton has hired TSW consulting firm to direct its 2040 Comprehensive Plan and will hold a meeting with members of an advisory committee on Wednesday.
A statement from the city said officials are encouraging the public to attend the 6 p.m. meeting via teleconference as a way to engage the public in the process, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. More details are available on the city's website.
The 2040 Comprehensive Plan is intended to further define Milton’s character, the city said, and present a blueprint for the city’s housing, transportation and environment 20 years from now. Milton’s downtown area and commercial corridor were in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
“Milton is a great community, and we want preserve and enhance its special character,” Community Development Director Parag Agrawal said. “The Comprehensive Plan will consider what sets us apart from other cities in our region and beyond. And it’s very important that we engage community members in this process.”