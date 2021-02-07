X

Georgia city seeks grant to start flights to North Carolina

Officials in a south Georgia city have applied for a federal grant that could be used to start flights to North Carolina

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Officials in south Georgia are hoping federal officials will award a grant that could increase air service to Valdosta Regional Airport.

Airport Manager Jim Galloway told the Valdosta Daily Times that a grant could enable two round trips a day connecting to the American Airlines hub in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Valdosta City Council recently applied for the Federal Aviation Administration grant, but a decision is not expected until fall.

Currently, the only airline service offers three round trips a day connecting to Delta Air Lines in Atlanta.

Any flights to North Carolina would not begin until 2022.

The application seeks $1.25 million to subsidize air traffic, with Valdosta required to provide a 10% match, mostly coming from Valdosta waiving landing fees and terminal rent.

The remainder of the money would come from local groups such as the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce. City Manager Mark Barber said some groups have already pledged money.

